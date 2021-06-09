Littler Lands Veteran Labor Atty For Mexico City Office

Law360 (June 9, 2021, 3:44 PM EDT) -- Littler Mendelson PC has added a veteran labor attorney to its Mexico City office, more than a decade after the international law firm and the attorney first discussed joining forces. Jorge Sales Boyoli joined Littler's office earlier this month along with three associates and a law clerk who worked with him at Bufete Sales Boyoli, a boutique labor firm that he co-founded, according to a Littler press release from June 1. Sales Boyoli said the talks that led to him becoming a shareholder at Littler began in January, but that he first discussed the possibility roughly 11 years ago, before the firm...

