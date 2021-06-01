Human Rights Group Vows Suit Over Fla. Trans Sports Ban

Law360 (June 1, 2021, 4:14 PM EDT) -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill Tuesday morning that bans transgender girls and women from participating on women's middle school, high school and college sports teams, sparking fierce reactions from Democratic lawmakers and the Human Rights Campaign, which quickly vowed to sue to block the law. The new law, S.B. 1028, started out as a charter school-related education bill that was later amended to include the so-called Fairness in Women's Sports Act, which requires that public-school students can only participate in male or female sports teams based on their biological sex at birth and not based on their gender identities....

