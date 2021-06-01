Staffing Agencies Can't End Ill. AG's No-Poach Suit

Law360 (June 1, 2021, 4:07 PM EDT) -- An Illinois state court judge has refused to toss a lawsuit brought by the state's attorney general alleging a display manufacturing company helped facilitate an unlawful conspiracy in which three staffing agencies agreed to suppress wages and refrain from hiring each other's workers. Cook County Circuit Court Judge Raymond Mitchell rejected the arguments made by Elite Staffing, Inc. Metro Staff Inc., Midway Staffing Inc. and their common client and manufacturer Colony Inc. that the AG's case should be dismissed because the Illinois Antitrust Act doesn't apply to labor services and that "no-poach" and "wage-fixing" conspiracies are exempt from its scope....

