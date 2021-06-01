Sanofi Urges 10th Circ. To Revive EpiPen Antitrust Case

Law360 (June 1, 2021, 9:20 PM EDT) -- Sanofi-Aventis US LLC told the Tenth Circuit that it deserves to have a jury hear its allegations that Mylan illegally blocked a potential competitor to its emergency allergy treatment EpiPen, contending that the drugmaker had a "stranglehold on the market for these lifesaving devices." Sanofi filed its opening brief on Friday, urging the Tenth Circuit to reverse a Kansas federal court's decision granting Mylan summary judgment on the antitrust claims against it and disposing of the case before trial. The brief said discovery had "unearthed a mountain" of evidence supporting allegations that Mylan was able to block Sanofi's EpiPen competitor Auvi-Q...

