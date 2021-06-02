NY Construction Co. To Pay Workers $500K In DOL Wage Suit

Law360 (June 2, 2021, 1:36 PM EDT) -- A New York masonry construction company will pay half a million dollars to dozens of workers to resolve U.S. Department of Labor claims that the company failed to compensate for overtime, even when workers routinely put in 10-hour days, the government said. In a consent judgment the DOL's Wage and Hour Division announced Tuesday, Maio Building Corp. and its owner agreed to pay $250,000 in back wages and the same amount in liquidated damages to 69 workers to end Fair Labor Standards Act overtime and record-keeping claims. "This employer's failure to pay its employees all the wages they legally earned not...

