Forbes Wants Gov't Application For Arrest Assistance Opened

Law360 (June 1, 2021, 3:21 PM EDT) -- Attorneys for Forbes Media LLC asked a Pittsburgh federal judge on Tuesday to unseal a government request that the court compel private companies to provide assistance tracking down fugitives, as part of a reporter's investigation of how the federal courts were using their All Writs Act authority across the country. Katie Townsend of the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press, representing Forbes, told Chief U.S. District Judge Mark R. Hornak that the press and the public had a right to know about the secretive applications under the 1789 law compelling third parties to help the government in its investigations....

