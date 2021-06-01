AbbVie Asks Justices To Hear Sham Litigation Exception Case

Law360 (June 1, 2021, 11:02 PM EDT) -- Unless AbbVie was using its patent litigation over its testosterone treatment Androgel as an anticompetitive weapon, the Third Circuit was wrong to declare its lawsuits a sham and the U.S. Supreme Court should step in and settle the score, the drug giant said Tuesday. AbbVie believes that the circuit court has butchered the Noerr-Pennington doctrine, which essentially declares private parties immune from antitrust liability when it comes to passing or enforcing laws. There's an exception for sham proceedings, and the Third Circuit said this is where AbbVie's patent litigation — which prompted the Federal Trade Commission to file an enforcement suit...

