Baker Botts Nabs Benefits Partner From Thompson & Knight

Law360 (June 1, 2021, 8:32 PM EDT) -- Baker Botts LLP welcomed a new partner to its executive compensation and benefits practice group Tuesday, bringing on an attorney who most recently spent 11 years as a partner at Thompson & Knight LLP and will work out of the firm's Dallas office. Jason Loden, who joined Thompson & Knight in 2007 and made partner in 2010, advises employers, private equity funds and other entities about how to navigate employee benefits and executive compensation issues. He also represents these institutions in mergers and acquisitions, helping structure compensation arrangements. Loden told Law360 on Tuesday — his first day at Baker Botts —...

