Calif. Doc Can't Force CVS To Fill Opioid Prescriptions

Law360 (June 1, 2021, 3:28 PM EDT) -- A Southern California doctor can't get an injunction requiring CVS Pharmacy Inc.'s stores to fill his patients' opioid prescriptions, according to a state appeals court, which found the Board of Pharmacy needs to weigh in before the courts can rule on his claims. In a published opinion filed Friday, the appeals panel denied Kenneth S. Bradley's bid for a preliminary injunction to force the pharmacy fill the prescriptions after CVS had stopped doing so out of concerns about the amount and frequency with which he had written them. According to court documents, CVS first expressed concerns in April 2020, and in...

