8th Circ. Revives Ex-Minn. Football Players' Title IX Claims

Law360 (June 2, 2021, 5:41 PM EDT) -- The Eighth Circuit has ruled that external pressures to crack down on campus sexual misconduct could have led the University of Minnesota to act with anti-male bias in disciplining 10 former football players accused of sexual assault.

In a unanimous opinion authored by U.S. Circuit Judge James B. Loken, the Eighth Circuit panel said Tuesday that a Minnesota federal court was wrong to ax the players' Title IX claims, which alleged the university engaged in discrimination by expelling some of them and suspending all 10 from game play after a female student said they sexually assaulted and harassed her in 2016....

