DOD To Keep Fighting For $10B JEDI Deal For Now

Law360 (June 1, 2021, 5:02 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Defense plans to keep fighting to proceed with its disputed $10 billion JEDI cloud computing contract, it told the Court of Federal Claims, although it urged the court to swiftly decide Amazon's challenge to the deal. The DOD set out a proposed road map for litigation on the Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure deal through at least October in a joint status report filed with the claims court on Friday, after previously suggesting it may cancel JEDI if Amazon Web Services Inc.'s protest alleging bias against the company drags on for too long. But the department urged Judge...

