AlixPartners Calls Alleged File Theft Loss 'Incalculable' In Trial

Law360 (June 1, 2021, 5:46 PM EDT) -- The head of AlixPartners LLP's Italian unit, AlixPartners SRL, testified in Delaware's Chancery Court on Monday that a fired managing director accused of stealing more than 133,000 sensitive files before leaving in 2019 may have caused "incalculable" damage to the New York-based global consulting business. Testifying via Zoom from Milan at the opening of a three-day virtual trial before Chancellor Kathaleen S. McCormick, Paolo Rinaldini said the business uncovered signs of the alleged document and intellectual property thefts after moving to terminate managing director Giacomo Mori for a range of conduct and policy violations. The breach of contract and misappropriation of trade secrets case...

