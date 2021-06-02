KBR Won $557M Air Force Support Deal Fairly, Court Rules

Law360 (June 2, 2021, 6:09 PM EDT) -- Kellogg Brown & Root Services Inc. was the fair winner of a $557 million Air Force base support contract according to a recently unsealed Court of Federal Claims opinion that found an incumbent contractor's loss was not the result of unequal treatment. In the April opinion unsealed Tuesday, the Court of Federal Claims ruled that the Air Force's decision to pass over Vectrus Systems Corp. for base support services in Europe and Africa in favor of KBR was justified by the former's weaker and less relevant performance record. The court added that the Air Force's decision to pick the more expensive...

