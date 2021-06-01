9th Circ. Strikes Down $7M Atty Fees In ConAgra Label Deal

Law360 (June 1, 2021, 7:16 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Tuesday overturned a judge's approval of a class action settlement with ConAgra Food Inc. over its labeling on oil products, saying the parties crammed into the deal "a squadron of red flags" including attorney fees of nearly $7 million that are much larger than what consumers were awarded. The panel in a published opinion said the agreement includes a number of questionable provisions and "reeks of collusion," particularly the attorney fee award of $6.85 million that is seven times higher than what class members received. ConAgra and class counsel contended the deal could be worth more than...

