GAO Backs Choice Of Lower-Rated Bidder On $38M DLA Deal

Law360 (June 2, 2021, 6:39 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Government Accountability Office has denied ENGlobal's protest over a $38.1 million Defense Logistics Agency contract to maintain fuel handling equipment, saying the DLA had reasonably chosen a lower-rated but lower-priced bid from rival KBR. The DLA had reasonably evaluated both the technical and price aspects of the bids from ENGlobal Government Services Inc. and Kellogg, Brown & Root Services Inc.'s and had sufficiently explained based on those evaluations why it picked KBR's less expensive proposal as the offer with the best value, the GAO said in a May 14 decision, released Tuesday. "Here, the record shows that the [DLA]...

