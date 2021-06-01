No Redo For EEOC After 7th Circ. Loss In Walmart Bias Case

Law360 (June 1, 2021, 9:21 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit on Tuesday refused the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission's pleas to reconsider a split ruling that held Walmart would have faced undue hardship if it permitted a job applicant to swap shifts to avoid working on the Sabbath. The majority from the March ruling — U.S. Circuit Judges Frank Easterbrook and Kenneth Ripple — as well as the dissenting judge, U.S. Circuit Judge Ilana Rovner, all voted to deny the EEOC's bid for a rehearing of the religious bias suit, according to Tuesday's two-line order. No judge requested to vote on the petition for an en banc rehearing...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS