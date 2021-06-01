Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

No Redo For EEOC After 7th Circ. Loss In Walmart Bias Case

Law360 (June 1, 2021, 9:21 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit on Tuesday refused the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission's pleas to reconsider a split ruling that held Walmart would have faced undue hardship if it permitted a job applicant to swap shifts to avoid working on the Sabbath.

The majority from the March ruling — U.S. Circuit Judges Frank Easterbrook and Kenneth Ripple — as well as the dissenting judge, U.S. Circuit Judge Ilana Rovner, all voted to deny the EEOC's bid for a rehearing of the religious bias suit, according to Tuesday's two-line order. No judge requested to vote on the petition for an en banc rehearing...

