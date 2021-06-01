DOL Says Bankrupt Co. Stole $100K From Retirement Funds

Law360 (June 1, 2021, 9:32 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Labor slapped a bankrupt Buffalo, New York-area oncology firm with an Employee Retirement Income Security Act suit Tuesday, accusing it of stealing roughly $100,000 worth of employees' retirement money to pay its debts. The suit accuses Comprehensive Cancer Services Oncology PC of pocketing at least three months' worth of employee contributions to the company 401(k) plan, using the money to pay for the company's "day-to-day operations, or to pay creditors" rather than sending the money to the plan. Those contributions totaled at least $101,061, the complaint said. Comprehensive Cancer Services Oncology, which ran businesses called CCS Oncology...

