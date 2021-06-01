Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

DOL Says Bankrupt Co. Stole $100K From Retirement Funds

Law360 (June 1, 2021, 9:32 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Labor slapped a bankrupt Buffalo, New York-area oncology firm with an Employee Retirement Income Security Act suit Tuesday, accusing it of stealing roughly $100,000 worth of employees' retirement money to pay its debts.

The suit accuses Comprehensive Cancer Services Oncology PC of pocketing at least three months' worth of employee contributions to the company 401(k) plan, using the money to pay for the company's "day-to-day operations, or to pay creditors" rather than sending the money to the plan. Those contributions totaled at least $101,061, the complaint said.

Comprehensive Cancer Services Oncology, which ran businesses called CCS Oncology...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!