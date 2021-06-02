Insurer Needn't Defend Firm In Suit Over Crash Report Data

Law360 (June 2, 2021, 8:31 PM EDT) -- An insurance company has won a battle of legal semantics it waged against a North Carolina law firm in state court over whether the carrier should be obligated to defend it in underlying litigation over allegations the firm unlawfully obtained and used drivers' personal information. A three-judge panel of the North Carolina Court of Appeals agreed on Tuesday with North Carolina Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Co. Inc. that a state trial court properly determined that because Lisa Lanier and her namesake firm allegedly "knowingly" violated the federal Driver's Privacy Protection Act of 1994 by obtaining the information, an exclusion clause in...

