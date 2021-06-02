5th Circ. Rules Oil & Gas Firm Waived Right To Arbitration

Law360 (June 2, 2021, 6:24 PM EDT) -- A Houston oil and gas consulting firm waived its right to arbitrate a dispute with a Hong Kong-based oil and gas exploration company by initially pursuing the claim in court and only changing course when it became apparent that its litigation strategy was failing, the Fifth Circuit has ruled. A three-judge panel said in its May 28 opinion that International Energy Ventures Management LLC had clearly chosen a path of litigation when it sued United Energy Group Ltd. in Texas state court nearly eight years ago without any mention of arbitration. The dispute relates to payments allegedly owed under a consulting...

