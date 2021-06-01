Guinness Ad Settlement Gives Beer Buyers 50-Cent Refunds

Law360 (June 1, 2021, 8:25 PM EDT) -- The company that makes Guinness will serve up partial refunds to people who bought its Extra Stout beer in Massachusetts, according to a proposed class action settlement filed in federal court Tuesday that would resolve long-running claims that the company misled consumers about where the beer was brewed. While the refund of 50 cents per six-pack was not what named plaintiff Kieran O'Hara was after when he first filed suit in December 2015, it's better than dragging out litigation any longer, according to a memorandum in support of the resolution. "If this case does not settle, it would likely take years...

