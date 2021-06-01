Interior Dept. Suspends Arctic Refuge Drilling Leases

Law360 (June 1, 2021, 7:59 PM EDT) -- The Biden administration suspended oil and gas leases in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge on Tuesday, saying it will review the Trump-era program and subject it to a stringent environmental review. While the Trump administration touted the leases as a way to develop the Alaskan fossil fuel resources, President Joe Biden on his first day in office issued an executive order directing the U.S. Department of the Interior to review oil and gas activity in the Arctic Refuge. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland said Tuesday that there are good reasons to pump the brakes on the leasing program. "My review of the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS