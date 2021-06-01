Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

$8.5M Tractor Fluid False Ad Settlement Gets Final OK

Law360 (June 1, 2021, 6:59 PM EDT) -- A Missouri federal judge has given final approval to an $8.5 million settlement to end claims that O'Reilly Automotive Stores Inc. deceived buyers of its tractor hydraulic fluid by using the name of a retired John Deere product.

In an order filed Friday, U.S. District Judge Greg Kays gave the deal the final go-ahead, finding the settlement to be fair and adequate in granting relief to the class, which consists of anyone who bought O'Reilly 303 Tractor Hydraulic Fluid, except those who bought it for resale.

The deal creates an $8.5 million fund, from which class members will be paid between...

