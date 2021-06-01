Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

$30.2M Deal, $9.3M Fee Award Greenlit In Lens Price-Fix MDL

Law360 (June 1, 2021, 9:22 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge signed off Tuesday on a $30.2 million settlement to resolve claims against ABB Optical Group in sprawling price-fixing litigation and also granted $9.3 million in attorney fees plus $1 million for future anticipated claims costs.

U.S. District Judge Harvey E. Schlesinger greenlit the fee bid, which equals one-third of the settlement fund after payment of $500,000 for court-approved notice costs, $1 million in anticipated claims administration costs and about $750,000 in expenses.

"The court has considered the applicable case law and finds that awarding the requested attorneys' fees is fair and reasonable and just compensation for the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!