Touchstone Exec Accuses Disney Of Sexual Orientation Bias

Law360 (June 1, 2021, 9:27 PM EDT) -- The vice president of production finance for Touchstone Television lobbed sexual orientation discrimination accusations at The Walt Disney Co., slapping the media giant with a lawsuit in California state court on Tuesday. Joel Hopkins wrote in his complaint filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court that he's dealt with two decades of discrimination at Disney, ever since some of his colleagues learned he was gay. He's been passed over for promotions, paid less than other department heads, and over-scrutinized and harassed, he said. "Plaintiff also suffered disparate and/or discriminatory treatment, including being denied requests for additional head count and support, being excluded...

