Instrument Maker Roland Can't Trim Worker's Race Bias Suit

Law360 (June 2, 2021, 1:28 PM EDT) -- A Chicago federal judge rejected electronic music instrument maker Roland Corp. U.S.' attempt to knock an emotional distress claim off a Hispanic former worker's race bias suit, saying the mistreatment he alleged was "outrageous" enough to keep the case intact. U.S. District Judge Sara Ellis on Tuesday preserved Luis Aguilar's claim for intentional infliction of emotional distress under state law. Aguilar had spent more than a decade at Roland, becoming a district sales manager before he was fired in August 2019. He claimed higher-ups referred to him as a "gardener" and a "terrorist," texted him photos of former President Donald Trump...

