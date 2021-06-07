Akerman Holds Off DQ Bid In USAA Medicare Repayment Row

Law360 (June 7, 2021, 9:45 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge on Monday denied MSP Recovery Claims' bid to disqualify Akerman LLP from representing United Services Automobile Association in their dispute over Medicare secondary-payer claim reimbursements, saying its conflict-of-interest claims are speculative. Miami-based U.S. District Judge Darrin P. Gayles issued his ruling during a telephonic hearing, in which MSP Recovery pointed to a recent state court order in another case between the parties that disqualified law firm Gunster from defending Akerman against MSP Recovery's disqualification bid there and expressed concerns about possible conflicts for Akerman in that case. MSP Recovery urged the federal judge to at least stay...

