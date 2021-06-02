Appeals Tribunal Strengthens Strike Action Protections In UK

Law360, London (June 2, 2021, 6:15 PM BST) -- An appellate tribunal in London ruled on Wednesday that it is unlawful for employers to mistreat employees who participate in industrial action, finding in favor of a health care support worker who was suspended after organizing and participating in a strike. Judge Akhlaq Choudhury of the Employment Appeal Tribunal said that the lower court was wrong to block a worker from relying on a U.K. law in her claim against her employer. He said that under statute, an employee who participates in industrial action is entitled to protection against harm from their employer. The judge also upheld another part of the...

