Jury Says Invesco Owes Fired Worker $1M In FMLA Suit

Law360 (June 2, 2021, 8:21 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal jury has said that Invesco Ltd. should shell out $1 million to compensate a former media relations director who claimed the investment management company fired her for taking time off under the Family and Medical Leave Act. The jury found Tuesday that Raslyn Cobbin-Wooten provided convincing evidence that she wouldn't have been fired from her position at Invesco if she hadn't requested FMLA leave. The jury also decided Cobbin-Wooten showed that the company didn't make a sincere effort to curb discrimination and harassment under Title VII and Section 1981, and also didn't genuinely try to address her discrimination,...

