Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Jury Says Invesco Owes Fired Worker $1M In FMLA Suit

Law360 (June 2, 2021, 8:21 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal jury has said that Invesco Ltd. should shell out $1 million to compensate a former media relations director who claimed the investment management company fired her for taking time off under the Family and Medical Leave Act.

The jury found Tuesday that Raslyn Cobbin-Wooten provided convincing evidence that she wouldn't have been fired from her position at Invesco if she hadn't requested FMLA leave.

The jury also decided Cobbin-Wooten showed that the company didn't make a sincere effort to curb discrimination and harassment under Title VII and Section 1981, and also didn't genuinely try to address her discrimination,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!