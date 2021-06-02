DC Circ. Must Resume $50B Award Suit, Int'l Arb. Profs Say

Law360 (June 2, 2021, 7:09 PM EDT) -- A trio of international arbitration professors urged the D.C. Circuit to resume litigation to enforce $50 billion in arbitral awards against Russia while the Kremlin seeks to nix the award in the Netherlands, arguing that a trial judge who paused the case ignored the fact that such awards are presumptively enforceable under international law. At issue is a yearslong dispute stemming from the Permanent Court of Arbitration finding that, starting in 2003, the Russian Federation illegally tried sabotaging shareholders of Yukos Oil Co., formerly the country's largest oil company, to destroy it and transfer the company's assets to its state-owned oil...

