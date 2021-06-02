Bursor & Fisher Eyes Lead In Ripple Investors' XRP Row

Law360 (June 2, 2021, 5:01 PM EDT) -- Bursor & Fisher PA is seeking the lead counsel spot in a proposed class action against blockchain payment system Ripple Labs in Florida federal court, saying the firm is more than qualified to represent investors accusing the company of fraudulently selling more than 14 billion unregistered XRP tokens. In a motion filed Tuesday, the firm said its "extensive" experience in nationwide class actions equips it to lead a January shareholder suit lodged against Ripple Labs Inc. and its cryptocurrency subsidiary, XRP II LLC, by investors who allege that Ripple sold $1.38 billion worth of XRP tokens under the misrepresentation that the...

