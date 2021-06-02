3rd Circ. Skeptical Of TV Anchor's IP Claim Against Big Tech

Law360 (June 2, 2021, 4:41 PM EDT) -- A Third Circuit panel on Wednesday appeared skeptical of a Pennsylvania-based journalist's bid to revive an intellectual property claim based on the unauthorized use of her photo on websites like Facebook and Reddit, questioning which type of intellectual or creative work went into crafting her image. During an oral argument, a three-judge panel challenged Good Day Philadelphia co-anchor Karen Hepp's reliance on the Communications Decency Act provision that allows intellectual property claims to proceed against Big Tech companies, despite the broad immunity the law provides with respect to other types of claims for postings by third parties. Hepp, who alleged her...

