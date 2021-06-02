PTAB Reverses Course, Institutes Review Of LED Light Patent

Law360 (June 2, 2021, 5:35 PM EDT) -- In a rare move, the Patent Trial and Appeal Board has conceded that it abused its discretion in refusing to review a patent covering LED technology when it improperly placed the burden on the patent challenger to prove certain statements. In a decision issued Tuesday, the PTAB granted New Jersey-based MaxLite Inc.'s request for a rehearing of the board's earlier decision not to review a patent owned by Jiaxing Super Lighting Electric Appliance Co. Ltd., and instituted inter partes review of the patent. The PTAB said it incorrectly placed the burden on MaxLite to show why the challenged claims were not...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS