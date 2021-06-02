FERC OKs Gas Projects Despite Commissioners' Climate Split

Law360 (June 2, 2021, 6:32 PM EDT) -- The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission approved three significant natural gas pipeline projects in Louisiana and North Dakota, overruling concerns from Democratic commissioners that the agency fell short in its climate change analysis of the proposals. In two orders published Tuesday, FERC authorized an MDU Resources Group subsidiary's $220 million pipeline extension project in northwest North Dakota, and approved an Enable Midstream Partners LP unit's $1.1 billion Gulf Run Pipeline project along the western border of Louisiana. The agency also issued approvals for another Enable Midstream unit to modify its 172-mile natural gas pipeline that runs from eastern Texas to eastern Louisiana....

