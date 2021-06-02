Biden's DHS Can't Halt Suit Over Trump Asylum Work Limits

Law360 (June 2, 2021, 5:54 PM EDT) -- A suit challenging Trump-era regulations limiting asylum-seekers' ability to work while they seek protection will proceed in D.C. federal court despite objections from the Biden administration after a federal judge ruled Tuesday the government's bid to stay the litigation, while the rules remain largely in effect, was "wholly insufficient." The U.S. Department of Homeland Security had urged Chief U.S. District Judge Beryl A. Howell to pause the suit three nonprofit groups and 18 individual noncitizen asylum-seekers brought last December, saying the administration plans to engage in rulemaking later this year related to the challenged work permit restrictions. DHS said this administrative...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS