Charlotte's Web Says Keep CBD Suit Paused Amid Legislation

Law360 (June 3, 2021, 9:09 PM EDT) -- CBD company Charlotte's Web has told a federal judge in Los Angeles that a consumer's proposed class action over the company's product labels should remain on pause following the introduction of a bill that, if passed, would provide federal guidance for selling CBD. In a Tuesday status report, the company told U.S. District Judge Dolly M. Gee and U.S. Magistrate Judge Rozella A. Oliver that a stay should be continued for plaintiff Rasunae Moqeet's suit accusing the company of violating federal and California laws by labeling its products dietary supplements. Judge Gee put the suit on ice in April, saying that...

