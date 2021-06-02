Northrop Grumman Entity To Pay $350K Over Enviro Claims

Law360 (June 2, 2021, 8:42 PM EDT) -- A Northrop Grumman Corp. subsidiary will pay a $350,000 penalty to resolve allegations related to hazardous waste storage and Clean Air Act violations at a West Virginia facility, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said Tuesday. The enforcement action concerns Northrop subsidiary Alliant Techsystems Operations LLC and its operation of the Allegany Ballistics Laboratory, which is owned by the Navy in West Virginia. The company makes solid fuel rocket motors, explosive warheads and other military products at the site, according to the EPA. "The cited violations were related to hazardous waste storage and treatment operations, the facility's Clean Air Act permit, water...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS