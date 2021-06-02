EPA Slams Sanctions Bid In Mine Spill Suit

Law360 (June 2, 2021, 3:59 PM EDT) -- The Environmental Protection Agency is pushing back against a bid by the Navajo Nation and New Mexico seeking sanctions in a suit over the 2015 Gold King Mine wastewater spill, saying that it made extensive efforts to preserve documents before the suit, and that what little information still missing would not prejudice the case by its absence. In a response filed Tuesday, the EPA chastised the bid as an attempt to undercut its defenses in the suit and said it seeks far too great a sanction for the meager information that was lost between the 2015 spill and now. The EPA...

