Fed. Circ. Won't Make Albright Rebuke Precedential

Law360 (June 2, 2021, 6:52 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit has said that it won't reissue as precedential a March decision rebuking Judge Alan Albright for repeatedly failing to rule on transfer motions in a timely manner. A three-judge panel on Wednesday shot down a bid from 23 professors who had urged the Federal Circuit to reissue its nonprecedential decision in In re: TracFone Wireless so that it would be binding on other courts. That decision had required the Western District of Texas judge to stop focusing on the merits of the patent case until he decided whether to transfer the case out of his court. The panel...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS