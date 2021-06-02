Clarify FCC Role In Disaster Response, Gov't Watchdog Urges

Law360 (June 2, 2021, 7:58 PM EDT) -- The Biden administration should clarify the Federal Communications Commission's role in disaster response, according to a new government watchdog report, which added that to better communicate lessons that can be applied to future disaster responses, the FCC should release the findings of a task force created in the wake of Hurricane Maria. The U.S. Government Accountability Office on Tuesday urged the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to update federal guidance "to clearly define FCC's disaster response role." At the same time, the GAO pressed the commission to make the deliberations of its Hurricane Recovery Task Force more "transparent." Both agencies agreed...

