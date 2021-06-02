Calif. Wants EPA To Restore Power Over Vehicle Emissions

Law360 (June 2, 2021, 3:59 PM EDT) -- California's attorney general and the head of its air quality agency on Wednesday asked the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to restore a legal waiver, revoked by the Trump administration, that allowed the state to craft its own greenhouse gas emissions standards for vehicles. State Attorney General Rob Bonta said the waiver is essential to enabling California to continue its work as a leader in automotive emissions regulations that protect human health and the environment and fight climate change. The EPA under former President Donald Trump rescinded the Clean Air Act waiver, arguing the federal government should be the only regulator with...

