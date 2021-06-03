What Benefits Attorneys Should Know About SECURE Act 2.0

Law360 (June 3, 2021, 5:57 PM EDT) -- Benefits attorneys should familiarize themselves with the details of a bipartisan retirement bill that's currently making its way through Congress, such as an expansion of nonprofit and government plans' investment options and an auto-enrollment mandate for new 401(k) plans. Getting to know these sections of the SECURE Act 2.0, which will likely clear the U.S. House of Representatives this summer, will give attorneys the ability to explain these changes to their clients, attorneys said. Those clients, in turn, will likely be dispatched to explain the "sprawling" bill's major changes to their workforces, said Liz Deckman, a partner in the employee benefits...

