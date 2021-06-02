State Farm, Pain Clinic Move To End Insurance RICO Suit

Law360 (June 2, 2021, 6:51 PM EDT) -- State Farm has reached a settlement to end its racketeering suit against a Texas pain clinic and doctor it claimed used unnecessary procedures to inflate insurance claims, the insurer and the clinic said Wednesday in a joint motion to dismiss the case. An attorney for Dr. Nooruddin S. Punjwani confirmed the parties had reached a settlement agreement to end the claims, but declined to provide details on the terms. The parties asked the court to dismiss the case with prejudice. "Dr. Punjwani is continuing to provide pain management services and he is focused on providing his excellent care to his patients...

