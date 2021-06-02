Union Pacific Ordered To End Union Officer Suspensions

Law360 (June 2, 2021, 4:39 PM EDT) -- Union Pacific must reinstate a union member and five officers it suspended over the alleged assault of a co-worker outside a railway workers union meeting, a Texas federal judge ruled Wednesday, granting the union's request for a temporary restraining order. U.S. District Judge David Briones said there is a "strong likelihood" that the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen, or BLET, will succeed in showing that Union Pacific Railroad Co. violated the Railway Labor Act by suspending the officers and member of Division 192. Judge Briones said the injunction is necessary to preserve union members' rights to choose who represents them...

