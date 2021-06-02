Ga. Hospital Can't Arbitrate Injury Suit Under Older Agreement

Law360 (June 2, 2021, 7:01 PM EDT) -- A Georgia appellate panel said Wednesday that a hospital facing a lawsuit over a surgery patient's injuries can't arbitrate the claims, because the hospital's reissuance of an arbitration agreement, which the patient refused to sign, invalidated a previous arbitration agreement the patient did sign. A three-judge panel for the state Court of Appeals unanimously affirmed a trial court's denial of arbitration in a suit accusing Emory University Hospital and three doctors of negligently performing a surgical procedure on patient Richard Farrell and causing an injury to a major blood vessel. Although Farrell signed an arbitration agreement — which stated that legal...

