FCC Faces DC Circ. Challenge To 5.9 GHz Sharing Plan

Law360 (June 2, 2021, 9:42 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission is facing a legal challenge to its decision to open up the 5.9 GHz band to unlicensed wireless devices, mounted by two groups who say the agency's decision puts automotive safety at risk. The Intelligent Transportation Society of America and the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials filed their appeal to the D.C. Circuit Wednesday, saying that the "sweeping change" implemented by the FCC last year was made over the "vigorous objection" of the U.S. Department of Transportation and various facets of the automotive industry. "In the order, the commission seriously undermined all of the...

