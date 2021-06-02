4th Circ. Urged To Reverse Sony's 'Dangerous' $1B Piracy Win

Law360 (June 2, 2021, 9:01 PM EDT) -- The Electronic Frontier Foundation and others are warning the Fourth Circuit of "dangerous consequences" if it upholds a $1 billion piracy verdict against Cox Communications won by Sony Music Entertainment and other major record labels. The EFF, along with Public Knowledge and other advocacy groups, filed an amicus brief Tuesday urging the appeals court to overturn a Virginia federal judge's decision to uphold a 2019 jury verdict that the internet behemoth must pay $1 billion in damages to the labels over 10,017 copyrighted songs downloaded by its customers. The groups argued that Cox should not have been held vicariously liable based...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS