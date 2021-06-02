Dealerships Seek Sanctions In Hyundai Engine Fraud Suit

Law360 (June 2, 2021, 6:32 PM EDT) -- A group of dealerships accused by Hyundai Motor America Corp. of deliberately damaging engines to collect on warranty payments is urging a Florida federal court to sanction the automaker, saying it failed to preserve hundreds of engines that would have been crucial evidence in the case. The dealerships said in a motion filed Tuesday that out of the more than 900 engines sent to Hyundai resulting from a recall, the automaker only tested eight — finding that two "may have been" intentionally damaged and not being able to account for the other ones. The remaining engines would have been crucial in...

