UVA Class On Mueller Probe To Be Taught By ... Mueller

Law360 (June 3, 2021, 2:45 PM EDT) -- Former special counsel Robert Mueller, who supervised the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, will teach a course about that investigation to students at the University of Virginia School of Law, the school confirmed to Law360 Pulse on Thursday. The course, The Mueller Report and the Role of the Special Counsel, will be taught over six in-person sessions this fall. It will be led by three former members of Mueller's team, with Mueller himself leading at least one of the sessions, according to Micah Schwartzman, the director of the school's Karsh Center for Law and Democracy, which is...

