Proponents Tweak Plan For NY Gig Worker Unions

Law360 (June 2, 2021, 10:19 PM EDT) -- A new version of a plan to give app-based workers in New York the right to unionize cuts language barring strikes during negotiations and gives couriers bathroom access, but otherwise makes few changes to a measure that has riled labor groups and advocates, according to a draft Law360 obtained Wednesday. These and other changes to the proposal, which has circulated extensively among labor advocates and media despite not yet being introduced in the New York State Legislature, are unlikely to move opponents. Foes of the proposal have criticized the measure over its collective bargaining framework and provisions placing gig workers into...

