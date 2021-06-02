Justices Urged Not To Revive United Airlines Union Fee Spat

Law360 (June 2, 2021, 8:10 PM EDT) -- A union representing United Airlines workers urged the U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday not to review a Third Circuit ruling that said it can charge fees to nonmembers under the Railway Labor Act, saying the decision is firmly in line with precedent. In its brief, the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers opposed a group of United Airlines workers' request for the high court to hear its challenge to the Third Circuit's September ruling that said it could collect so-called agency fees from nonmembers without violating the First Amendment. IAM said the workers are unable to escape the high court's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS